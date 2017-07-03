HELEN JOY TURNER

Helen Joy Turner December 25, 1952-June 13, 2017

Helen Joy Turner affectionately called “Noupe” was the third child of nine born in Homer, Louisiana on December 25, 1952 to John C. and Helen Turner . In 1957, the family relocated to San Diego, California when Noupe was five years old. Noupe was baptized at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church under the spiritual guidance of the late Rev. Johnson. Noupe enjoyed cooking, music and she loved to dance. She was always there for her loved ones when they needed help, at the same time she did not hesitate to express how she felt with no filter, that’s what made her unique. Noupe spent twenty-one years of her life on dialysis at U.C.S.D. Hospital. Though it was a challenge, she handled it with diginity and grace.