HomeObituariesCalifornia Cremation and Burial ChapelHELEN JOY TURNER ReAuna Johnson Jul 3, 2017 California Cremation and Burial Chapel, State and Local Helen Joy Turner December 25, 1952-June 13, 2017 Helen Joy Turner affectionately called “Noupe” was the third child of nine born in Homer, Louisiana on December 25, 1952 to John C. and Helen Turner. In 1957, the family relocated to San Diego, California when Noupe was five years old. Noupe was baptized at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church under the spiritual guidance of the late Rev. Johnson. Noupe enjoyed cooking, music and she loved to dance. She was always there for her loved ones when they needed help, at the same time she did not hesitate to express how she felt with no filter, that’s what made her unique. Noupe spent twenty-one years of her life on dialysis at U.C.S.D. Hospital. Though it was a challenge, she handled it with diginity and grace. God called Helen Joy Turner ‘Noupe” home from labor to reward on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:45 A.M. Noupe was proceeded in death by her parents John C. and Helen Turner: one sister, Mildred Turner:brothers, Jerry, john and her baby brother, Bruce. They will forever be in our hearts. Noupe was a beautiful mother and a gracious and wonderful grandmother. She leaves to celebrate her life:her loving and devoted daughter, Kisha Banks: granddaughter, Takeyah Calhoun: her God daughter, Bridget Ross: her sisters, Betty Turner, Wanda Turner and Cathy James: brother Davod Turner: brother-in-law, Lybroan James: sister-in-law, Lynn turner:nieces and nephews, Kenya, David, Maisha, Glenn, Shaunte, ShaWanda, Joshlyn, Jeremiah.(Jason proceeded her in death) Roxann, Tammy, John, other relatives and her dearest freinds Delois Hancox. A very special thanks for love and support. Noupe’s second family U.C.S.D. Dialysis staff,patients, and Hill Top transportation. We love you Noupe, but God loved you best, so sleep now and take your rest. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website