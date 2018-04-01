By Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO

Last weekend, NAACP Youth and College members joined the thousands who gathered in Washington DC to say, ENOUGH! Led by our new National Director for Youth and College, Tiffany Dena Loftin, and in partnership with MTV, our young people organized 17 buses from cities including Atlanta, Greensboro, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago. The students marched to call on those in power to find sensible solutions to address the gun violence and mass school shootings impacting towns and cities across the country.

Next week, we carry this same spirit of activism into the I AM 2018 March and Rally. From April 2 to April 4, the NAACP, the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Church of God in Christ, (COGIC) and other civil, human and workers’ rights leaders will gather in Memphis for a series of events honoring Dr. King’s legacy of active participation in our democracy. We invite you to be part of this very special occasion.



I AM 2018: March and Rally

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

8:00 a.m. CT

AFSCME Local 1733

485 Beale St.

Memphis, TN 38103

