IRENE KING

Irene King March 13, 1925-July 9, 2017

Irene King was born on March 13, 1925 in Brandon, Mississippi. She was the eleventh of twelve children born to Ollie and Climmer Scott. She accepted Christ early in life, while attending Mountain Ridge United Methodist Church in Brandon, where she also received her formal education.

During her early teenage years, Irene met the love of her life Edward King. On December 24, 1944, they were united in Holy Matrimony. This Matrimony lasted for seventy-two heartfelt years. God blessed their union with three beautiful children,

Edward “Freddie” Jr., Sammy and Shirley. From their very first encounter; until Irene’s

last breath, it was evident, that Irene and Edward were a match made from Heaven. In 1962, Irene and Edward relocated their family from Jackson, Mississippi to San Diego, CA. She began working at White Sands Nursing Facility of La Jolla. After many years of hard work and dedication, she was promoted to supervisor. No matter how long her shift was, Irene would come home to put a hot meal on the table for her husband and children. Her house was so well-kept that when her sister-in-law would come and visit, she would perform the white glove test, and reply, “Irene, everything is so nice and clean”. If you were blessed to spend the holiday in their home, it was filled with the aroma of cakes, pies, and wonderful holiday food. She passed on all her recipes to her granddaughter Joy, who is still working diligently to perfect them. Irene was famous for home-made ice cream, caramel and coconut cakes ALL made from scratch. Her personality was as sweet as her desserts.

Irene was an exceptional woman! She had a special way of making everyone feel loved. Anyone that spent time with her would leave feeling like they were her favorite. She would lend a listening ear to anyone who needed advice. You were always able to share your secrets with her. Irene looked forward to three special “Paydays” from the family; her birthday, Mother’s Day and Christmas. She loved her special outings with her crew: Jean, Jana and Jody. Irene had a special bond with her daughter Shirley, they were best friends that spent countless hours shopping, laughing, and pestering Edward. Irene truly blessed those around her by being whole-heartedly, the most selfless and loving woman, and the heart of the Clampitts. What a beautiful and gentle spirit.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward King Sr.; sons, Edward “Freddie” Jr. and Sammy King; both of her parents; her granddaughter, Kimberly King and her eleven siblings.

On Sunday, July 9, 2017, Irene King was called home to be with the Lord. Many precious memories will be cherished by her daughter, Shirley Law; daughter-in-law, Patricia King; grandchildren, Latriese “Tresie” Scott, Joy (Rashard) Cook, Derrick King, Calvin Wright, Brian King, Michele “Mae” Wright and Quincy Stephens; twelve great grandchildren; best friend, Maxcine Stephens; and a host of other relatives and friends who will deeply feel the loss of this very special woman.

Services were held Monday, April 17, 2017 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel, interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.