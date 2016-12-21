Irma Joyce Powell

Irma Joyce Powell

January 8, 1934 – December 3, 2016

IRMA JOYCE POWELL was born January 8, 1934 in Weldon, Arkansas to loving and proud parents, Jezrell Crawford and Dimple Reid. In 1941, Dimple relocated to San Diego, California in search of a better life for herself and her daughters. Irma attended Stockton Elementary, Memorial Jr. High and graduated from San Diego High School with the “Class of 1951”. She excelled in scholastics and art. Irma accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church under the leadership of the Late Dr. Charles H. Hampton. She was a member of the Choir, Sunday School and BTU.

On December 25, 1954, Irma united in Holy Matrimony with her high school sweetheart, Charles Powell, affectionately known as “Charlie”. Shortly afterward, they moved to Los Angeles, California, where she worked in various jobs, while attending Los Angeles City College with a focus on Art and Fashion Design. She later began working for AT&T and eventually moved up the ladder to management. In 1972, Irma and Charlie moved to Altadena, California, where she continued working for AT&T. Irma and Charlie joined New Revelations Baptist Church of Pasadena under the spiritual guidance of Reverend William Turner. During the early 1980s, Irma retired from AT&T after forty plus years of outstanding and exemplary service.

During the later years, Irma enjoyed traveling with her husband and her sister Barbara throughout the country to many annual affairs; the NFL Retired Players Reunion, Augusta, Arkansas Hometown Reunion and Family Reunions, which she enjoyed reacquainting with old friends and family and also making new friends along the way. On September 1, 2014, after sharing sixty years of marriage, her beloved husband Charlie was called home to be with the Lord. Shortly afterwards, Irma moved to San Diego, to be close to her sister.

Irma was a very strong woman of knowledge and spirit. She was known for her dry sense of humor, her outspokenness, and for being very opinionated; her opinions were often proven right. She also had a huge heart for family and friends, and would give her best to help others in need. She enjoyed a variety of crafts and arts, including crocheting, knitting and painting. She was known for her gourmet cooking and making beautiful wedding cakes. She was preceded in death by her husband, both of her parents and two brothers, Jezrell Crawford Jr. and Albert Crawford. On Saturday, December 3, 2016, Irma Joyce Powell was call home to Glory to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memory four sisters, Geraldine Monroe, Barbara Smith, Doris James and Beverly Cartier (Michael); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.Services were held Friday, December 16, 2016 BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH; entombment at Cypress View Mausoleum. Final arrangements entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.