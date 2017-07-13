ISAIAH “ZEKE” BAZILE

Isaiah “Zeke” Bazile December 1, 1950-June 15, 2017

Isaiah was one of nine children born to the union of Albert Bazile and Omelia Williams in Bunkie, Louisiana on December 1, 1950. At an early age, he was baptized and accepted the Lord as his own personal Savior. As she grew in strength and statue, his older brother gave him the nickname “Bay-Horse”, which reminds us of Samson in the Bible. Zeke graduated from San Diego High School. Immediately after high school, he earned a shipbuilding certificate. Shortly after, he went on to become a construction worker as a “nozzle man” for over 35 years. Zeke was a member of the Laborers International Local Union #89, as well as the International Shipbuilders Union.