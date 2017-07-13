HomeObituariesCalifornia Cremation and Burial ChapelISAIAH “ZEKE” BAZILE ReAuna Johnson Jul 13, 2017 California Cremation and Burial Chapel Isaiah “Zeke” Bazile December 1, 1950-June 15, 2017 Isaiah was one of nine children born to the union of Albert Bazile and Omelia Williams in Bunkie, Louisiana on December 1, 1950. At an early age, he was baptized and accepted the Lord as his own personal Savior. As she grew in strength and statue, his older brother gave him the nickname “Bay-Horse”, which reminds us of Samson in the Bible. Zeke graduated from San Diego High School. Immediately after high school, he earned a shipbuilding certificate. Shortly after, he went on to become a construction worker as a “nozzle man” for over 35 years. Zeke was a member of the Laborers International Local Union #89, as well as the International Shipbuilders Union. He had a good heart for our men by encouraging them to get an education, always do good, get a good job, stay out of the streets, away from drugs, and always take care of their mothers. And the best thing of all, he didn’t just speak these words, he lived by them. He was truly a giver- no matter if you needed his last dime, it was yours, and more importantly, he gave unselfishly. Even while he was undergoing treatment, under duress, and experiencing indescribable pain, he expressed a genuine concern for the welfare of others. Although Zeke had an easygoing personality and could make you laugh uncontrollably, he also has a serious side. He had strong life ethics and morals. He was very inspirational and passionate about his relationship with the “Good Lord’, and expressed it frequently. words spoken by a true soldier, “I may have MS, but MS don’t have me.” A man of compassion, consideration, charisma, Isaiah was a beloved son, father, grandfather, stepfather, God-Father, brother, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert Jack Bazile and Omelia Williams-Hatcher, and six brothers which include:Willie Gaines, Archie Gaines, Albert Jr Bazile, Larry Bazile, and Clarence Bazile. He is survived by his sons Eric, Marvin and his daughter Andrea: stepchildren, and Godchildren. In addition, Zeke’s lifelong friends include:Ruthie D. Ash, the Van family, Jimmy Greene, Leandrew Davis, and Claude Hood. Two living siblings Roy Lee Bazile and his wife Vicki of San Diego, and Jackie Gilliard and her husband Hal of Sacramento and a host of nieces and nephews all of Oakland California. The family would like to express gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by Vitas Hospice. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website