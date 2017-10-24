By The Grio

Insecure‘s Issa Rae is striking the iron while its hot and taking her TV magic over to a new drama series with HBO.

According to Deadline, the new project will be executive produced by Rae and will take place during the 1990s at a turbulent time for the Los Angeles area. The drama will follow the story of an African-American family grappling with their state of reality during that time.

Angela Flourney, the author behind The Turner House, is set to write for the project, which does not yet have a name.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with Angela,” Rae told Deadline, adding, “I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO.”