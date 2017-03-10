California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) recently honored Jacqueline Jackson, a longtime advocate for the blind on the Assembly floor as the 80th Assembly District’s Woman of the Year. The ceremony occurred during the Assembly’s annual Women of the Year ceremony, which is celebrated every March as part of the commemoration of Women’s History Month.

“I’m in awe of Jacqueline. She lost her vision at a young age, and has gone on to accomplish much for herself while giving so much to others” Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher said. “She has spent her entire life advocating for and empowering disabled people – particularly blind people – by helping them lead lives of dignity and independence, and I’m honored to recognize her as the 80th Assembly District’s Woman of the Year.”

A native of New Orleans, Ms. Jackson’s father joined the Navy in search of better opportunities for his family, relocating the family to San Diego when she was an infant. She was declared legally blind at age 11. She graduated from San Diego State University before receiving her Master’s Degree in Leadership with an emphasis in Non-Profit Business Management from the University of San Diego. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the founding President of The San Diego Delta Foundation

In her professional life, Ms. Jacqueline Jackson is a leading non-profit management consultant, with a career spanning more than 30 years in the non-profit sector and social services. She spent many years as Director of Employment Services for San Diego’s Independent Living Center, the Community Service Center for the Disabled. She serves as President of the San Diego Braille Club, an affiliate of the California Society for the Blind. She also serves as the Blind and Low Vision Representative for the Public Utilities Commission Deaf and Disabled Telecommunication Equipment Program Advisory Committee. In 2013, she was appointed by Governor Edmund G. “Jerry” Brown to serve on the State Independent Living Council, and the following year, Governor Brown also appointed Ms. Jackson to the State Rehabilitation Council. She currently resides in the Webster neighborhood of San Diego.