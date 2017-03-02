Jacqulyn Price

Jacqulyn Price

May 19, 1961 – February 15, 2017

Jacqulyn Denise Price, affectionately known as “Miss Jackie” by family and friends, was born May 19, 1961 in San Diego, California. She was the fifth of seven children born to the union of loving parents, Herbert Hoover Price and Gladys Louise Price. She received her education through the San Diego Unified School District, where she attended Chollas Elementary, Gompers Jr. High and graduated from San Diego, High School with “Class of 1979. She attended Greater Fellowship Baptist Church, where she accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a young age and was baptized by Dr. L. E. Thompson.

Shortly after high school, Miss Jackie began working at Rohr Industries as an Etch Assembler. During her tenure of seventeen years, she made many long-lasting friendships. She was a faithful and dedicated employee with incredible skills.

During the earlier years, Miss Jackie met her one and only true love, Benjamin “Ben” Womack. Their love for each other was that of a “True Love Story” and Ben simply adored Jackie. They were truly best friends and did everything together, including making a getaway to their special place at the beach with their lawn chairs.

Miss Jackie was a loving and devoted wife to Ben Womack, mother to Terri, Ben Jr. and Ashley Womack, and an extraordinary grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and the most loyal and best friend one could ever have. She loved them all unconditionally, and they dearly loved her. She encouraged her children to get a college education; taught them how to pray, shared with them the wisdom of God and instilled in them to use their constitutional right to vote. She was strict, strong-willed, yet very understanding. She would tell you the truth even if you didn’t agree with her, she would still be right! She was very patriotic and would proudly sing God Bless America and Amazing Grace at any occasion and every opportunity.

Miss Jackie, who was God-fearing and strong in her faith, was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed listening to and singing gospel songs. She also enjoyed singing karaoke, especially gospel and oldies but goodies. She was a diehard San Diego Charger fan; and she loved to collect stuff animals and pass them out during Halloween. She always looked forward to visiting her grandchildren in Indiana. Miss Jackie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Fayetta and Karen Price.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Jacqulyn Denise Price was called home to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved soulmate of forty-three years, Benjamin Womack; her loving children, Terri Denise, Benjamin, Ashley Ja-Nae, Joy, Kristy, Michael and Mikeing; ten granddaughters, four grandsons, two great-granddaughters and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many friends. Services were held Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary – Memory Chapel.