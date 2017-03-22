James “Duda” Standard

July 27th, 1933 – March 4th, 2017

James Edward Standard, was born to Leola and Albert Standard on July 27th 1933. Born and raised in Memphis Tennessee, James also known as “Duda”was the 10th child out of 13 children. As a child, James received the name, “Duda” due to the stutter in his speech. Duda received his high school education from Hamilton High in Memphis, Tennessee. On March 10, 1952, Duda married his love, Gladys and relocated to San Diego, California in 1953. Together they had six children. When he moved to San Diego, CA Duda began learning the trade of carpentry, building and fixing houses. Duda was a lively and strong-willed man. He was a man of much character, always cracking jokes and being the life of the party, his motto, “All the way live shorty”! He enjoyed his music loud and his drink strong. You could always count on driving down Bonita, seeing Duda on his front porch with a hat on, listening, and nodding his head to some old school music. His house was open to all family, friends, friends of friends, and whomever. If they needed a hot meal or just a place to lay their head, Duda always welcomed everyone with open arms. He was the pillar and backbone of the family, providing a strong foundation, caring heart, and some excellent cooking. He had a special relationship with everyone whom he came into contact with everyone whom he came into contact with, whether you called him pops, granddaddy, or Duda. On Saturday, March 4th, 2017, the Lord called Duda home to be with him in eternal life after battling a serious heart condition and an aggressive lung cancer. Duda always looked on the bright side. He held his head high and while everyone seemed weary because of his illness, he never showed weakness and his sense of humor remained intact until his last breath. Duda was preceded in death by his mother, father, wife, son Marvin Standard, brothers and sisters Martha Standard, Fannie Standard, Alberta Johnson, Herbert Standard, Albert Standard Jr., Raymond Chatman, Irma Richmond, Rever Chatman and Lucious Chatman, and grandchildren Dassie Standard Jr., Lynn Thomas, and Caiden Allen. Duda leaves behind his five children Dassie, Fonda, Kevin, Natalie and Mark, three sisters Clara Sharpe, Juanita Lucious and Margaret Wilson, 21 grand children, 17 great grandchildren, and many more loved ones. Duda will forever be remembered and missed and in our hearts.