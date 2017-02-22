Jay Z is reportedly starting up his own venture capital firm.

Axios’ Dan Primack reported that the rapper is going into the business with Roc Nation President Jay Brown, and both of them are reportedly looking for a third partner for the firm.

The fund size has not yet been determined, but the company will reportedly focus on investing in seed-stage companies.

Jay Z has a reportedly long history of investing in tech startups since investing in Uber Series B. He has also reportedly invested in the following companies: the high-tech luggage maker Away, the nail parlor Julep, and the private jet startup JetSmarter.

The Brooklyn-born rapper was also an early investor in the haircare line Carol’s Daughter.