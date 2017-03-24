~The Grio

According to Variety, Jay Z and Weinstein Company are partnering to make a film and documentary series about Trayvon Martin.

This comes after a heated rights battle for the rights to two books: “Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It,” by Lisa Bloom, who covered the case for NBC and “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” by the parents of Trayvon Martin.

The project will include a six-part docu-series as part of a first look agreement signed between Jay Z and Weinstein, and Weinstein will also develop a feature film telling Martin’s story.

Jay Z executive produced a similar docu-series, The Kalief Browder Story, which is currently airing on Spike TV.