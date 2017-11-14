by Karu F. Daniels

Veteran actress Jenifer Lewis has a way with words — anyone who comes into contact with her can attest to that. For the better part of her nearly 40-year career on stage and in front of the camera, the scene-stealing powerhouse has gained a reputation for not only her acting talent but also for being a brassy diva with a heart of gold.

On any given occasion, she’ll refer to herself as an expletive — even going as far as to inject a four syllable word in between her first and last name when mentioning herself — with rapid-fire cadence.

In the literary form, Lewis is a fierce storyteller with a penchant for robust detail served up in a raw and often humorous fashion — which is on full display with her debut offering, the much-anticipated memoir, “The Mother of Black Hollywood” that hits bookshelves Nov. 14.

In the page-turner, the trained thespian tells scores of stories about her roller coaster life in and out of show business, such as being molested by her family’s preacher, once stopping a man from sexually assaulting her , and how she dodged true love, trading it in for sexual trysts with men (some famous, some not) all around the world.

Lewis, 60, opens up about everything from losing legendary roles (including “Dreamgirls,” “Orange Is The New Black”, and “Getting On”), engaging in physical confrontations with fellow cast members, overcoming sexually transmitted diseases, substance abuse, and her struggle with mental illness.