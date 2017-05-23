JOE TITUS, JR.

JOE PIERCE TITUS, JR. was born on July 26, 1948 in Dallas, Texas. He was the oldest of seven siblings born to Joe P. Titus, Sr. and Bettye L. Titus. At the age of eight, Joe and his family relocated to San Diego, California. He received his primary education through the San Diego Unified School District, where he graduated from Morse High School. As a young child, he accepted the Lord as his personal Savior and was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church.

Upon graduating, Joe began his life as a Print Setter Operator. He was later employed at San Diego City College as a Maintenance Custodian. There, he made many long-lasting friends along the way. He retired in 2014 after forty years of providing service of excellence and dedication.

In September of 2001, Joe united in Holy Matrimony to Daisy Titus. They spent their sixteen years exploring life and enjoying their togetherness. Joe loved traveling with his wife. He was known for spending quality time with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching the SYFY movie channel, football, baseball, going fishing and cooking. He will be greatly remembered for his kindness, his beautiful smile and gentle disposition. Because of his willingness to help others, his memory will live on through the many lives he touched.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, God called Joe Pierce Titus, Jr. home. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janelle L. Titus; his father, Joe P. Titus Sr. and his grand-mother, Annie B. Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories of a wonderful long life, his wife, Daisy Titus; daughters, Christina Titus of Washington, D.C. and Sheryl Titus of San Diego, CA; his mother, Bettye L. Titus of San Diego, CA; grandson, Joseph J. Titus of San Diego, CA sisters, Charlotte Keys (Joe) of Corpus Christi, TX; Sheryl A. Carter (Donald) and Beverly Titus both of San Diego, CA; brothers, Steven Titus and Marvin Titus both of San Diego, CA and Malvin Titus (Kim) of Sun City, CA; stepchildren, Sonya Austin of Las Vegas, NV; Gwendolyn Austin, Daniel Hayes and Dameon Hayes all of San Diego, CA; step grand- children and a host of step great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and many friends.