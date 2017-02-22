~The Grio

Jordan Peele has made his directorial debut with the multi-genre thriller Get Out and all the reviews are coming back positive. Literally, all of them.

The movie currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 27 positive reviews thus far, though of course as more reviews come in, that score can change.

But it’s a solid performance for Peele’s first time directing, with reviewers raving about the film.

Get Out tells the story of an interracial couple who reach the meet-the-parents stage. Daniel Kaluuya’s character, Chris, knows that going to his girlfriend’s rural hometown will likely lead to a few awkward conversations, and he is prepared to speak about the difference in skin color. However, Chris grows more and more desperate as he comes to realize that the town has a history of seeing black men completely disappear.

“[Peele’s] directorial debut is a complex, accomplished genre hybrid that should alter his business card,” wrote film critic Brian Tallerico, adding, “‘Get Out’ feels fresh and sharp in a way that studio horror movies almost never do.”

“Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ is the most trenchant studio release in years, a slow-building, often hilarious horror thriller built upon a dead-serious idea: that a black man walking alone through white suburbs is in as much danger as any slasher-flick teenager,” wrote Alan Scherstuhl of Village Voice.