Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' Makes History Again Digital Editor May 8, 2017 Arts and Entertainment By Brennan Williams There's no stopping Jordan Peele and the success of his debut film "Get Out." Over the weekend Peele's directorial debut, "Get Out," surpassed the $200 million worldwide box office mark. The film, which was released in February, has grossed $173.8 million domestically and $30.5 million internationally, according to Deadline. Peele, who is the first black writer-director behind a $100 million debut feature, is now one of six black directors with $200 million-grossing films, according to Black Film. That list includes F. Gary Gray, Tim Story, Keenan Ivory Wayans, John Singleton and Clark Johnson. In a March interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peele discussed the changing landscape of Hollywood. "The power of story and the power of a well-crafted film or television show is really all you need to speak to people," Peele said. "I think Hollywood is sort of catching up to that. We're at the beginning of a renaissance where people are realizing black films can not only work at the box office, but they can work because there's been a void." Universal Pictures recently announced Peele's "first look" production agreement with the studio. The filmmaker will produce several films, including a "social thriller" followup to "Get Out."