Peele, who is the first black writer-director behind a $100 million debut feature, is now one of six black directors with $200 million-grossing films, according to Black Film. That list includes F. Gary Gray, Tim Story, Keenan Ivory Wayans, John Singleton and Clark Johnson.

In a March interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peele discussed the changing landscape of Hollywood. “The power of story and the power of a well-crafted film or television show is really all you need to speak to people,” Peele said. “I think Hollywood is sort of catching up to that. We’re at the beginning of a renaissance where people are realizing black films can not only work at the box office, but they can work because there’s been a void.”