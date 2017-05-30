JOSEPH PARKER, Ph.D.

Joseph Parker March 15, 1924- May 12, 2017

JOSEPH PARKER, Ph.D., was born March 15, 1924 in the borough of Manhattan of New York City, NY. He was the younger of two sons born to Joseph Parker and Cecil Higgins. He grew up in Mount Vernon, NY and graduated from New York University, receiving his Bachelor’s degree in Physical Chemistry. In 1944, He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he served his country proudly.

After receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1946, he continued his education in physical chemistry at Howard University, earning his masters and Ph.D. from Catholic University. While at Howard, he met the love of his life Blanche, “Tookie” Wooten. They were married on December 31, 1949. Tookie was the center of Joseph’s life.

Joseph’s caring personality was complimented by his powerful intellect and personal energy. His many professional accomplishments include 22 patents during his successful 30 year career with Illinois Tool Works from which he retired as the Director of Research and Development at the San Diego electronics manufacturing division. After retiring, Joseph turned his energy to public service. His decades of experience in chemical engineering and corporate leadership were invaluable in his second career with San Diego County and California State water management.

Joseph’s 33 years of public service began in 1977, with his appointment to the San Diego County Water Authority by San Diego Mayor Pete Wilson. During his 30 year tenure on the board, he served as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary. In 1979, Governor Jerry Brown appointed Joseph to the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board where he served as chairman for one year. Joseph’s third and most consequential appointment was to the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern CA. This governing body is the steward of all water utilized by the cities of Southern CA. Upon Joseph’s retirement from public service, his contributions were celebrated by San Diego mayor Jerry Sanders who, by resolution of the San Diego City Council, declared, 15 June 2010, Dr. Joseph Parker Day.

Joseph was soft spoken and kind hearted, his warm smile and gentle laugh drew people to him. While he was sought for his wisdom, he never sought the spotlight for himself; his quiet approachability was the source of his leadership power. Joseph was a homebody and spent much valuable time with his wife and children. His brilliant mind and quick humor made him the center of the fun on weekends. Joseph enjoyed chess and strategy games, and trained all of his children to be strong analytical thinkers. His example taught his children to love knowledge and hone their minds to serve God and humankind.

On Friday, May 12 2017, God called Joseph Lincoln Parker home. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Lincoln Parker, his mother Cecil Parker and his only brother John Wesley Parker. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Blanche “Tookie” Parker, daughters Lynn Parker Coates, M.D., Ann C. Cottrell, M.D., his son David J. Parker, CW4, U.S. Army (ret.), his grandson Daniel Coates and his granddaughters Ariel R. Parker and Angela C. Parker. The full list of those who loved him is long, and all will miss this wonderful man.

Services were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel; interment at Miramar National Cemetery.