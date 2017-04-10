KATHERINE ELIZABETH HANDCOX

“But they who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint“

Saturday, December 4, 1922 was a special day for the parents of Katherine Crosby. The only girl of eight children born to Lonnie Crosby, she was the apple of her eye. Katherine was saved and filed with the Holy Spirit at a very young age and told whomever would listen about the goodness of the Lord. She was a proud member of Refuge Apostolic Church for many years under the leadership of Bishop John Cannon Sr. She willingly and faithfully served in many capacities in the church and was known as a diligent servant. Katherine married Rubin Smith in 1936 and in 1937, they were blessed with the birth of their only child, Pearlie Mae. Katherine’s spent her early years sharecropping with her family. Although the demands of hard work and survival did not afford Katherine the opportunity to go to school beyond the fifth grade, she often spoke of her desire to continue her education. When Pearlie Mae was just nine months old, Katherine’s husband and brother-in-law were senselessly murdered. After this tragedy, Katherine moved to St. Louis to be closer to family and was able to secure employment in the kitchen of a local hospital. It was in St. Louis that she met and married Leo Handcox and once married, the couple relocated to San Diego, California. In California, Katherine began working as a domestic engineer. She saved her money and became a financial wizard and the proud owner of multiple properties in San Diego. Never giving up on her dream of obtaining a high school diploma, Katherine was awarded a Lifetime of Educational Achievement Award by Congressman Bob Filner in 2007. Despite Katherine only birthing one child, her legacy will continue to live on through not only her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, but through the lives of the many people she touched, prayed for, financially assisted or baked one of her delicious pies. Mother Handcox was an unselfish, hard-working, confident woman and a gifted seamstress. She was truly one of a kind and the lives that she touched will forever be blessed because of her. Preceding her in death are her husband Leo, seven brothers, her mother and her adopted son Atman Thomas. She leaves many to mourn her passing but they rejoice in knowing that she is in Heaven with the Lord. Katherine’s beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of those she leaves behind. She is survived by her only child Pearlie Mae of San Diego, CA.; six grandchildren, Rosalyn Scott (David) of San Diego, CA, Katherine Cole (Leon) of San Diego, CA, Richard Stewart (Anita) of San Diego, CA, Bernadette Stewart (Donald) of Las Vegas, NV, Carla Stewart of San Diego, CA and Celeste Stewart of San Diego, CA; fourteen great grandchildren, nineteen great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, church family, friends and neighbors. She will be missed! Services were held Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at North Park Apostolic Church; interment at La Vista Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.