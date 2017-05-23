KATHERLEEN NEWSOME

Katherleen Shawntress Newsome August 13, 1994- April 1, 2017

Katherleen Shawntress Newsome affectionately known as Nunie was born on August 13, 1994 in San Diego, California to John Newsome Sr, and Roberta Tolbert-Hughes. Katherleen was the oldest of four children, two sisters and one brother. She was dedicated to God as an infant. Her godparents were the late Reverend John Buckner and Mother Margaret Buckner.

Nunie confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and was baptized under the late Dr. H.L. Pleasant at Ark Missionary Baptist Church. As a young person she participated in the life of the church, participating in Easter programs, King and Queen pageants and other youth events.

As she later joined the St.Timothy Christian Center Church under the leadership of Pastor Jim Reynolds. Kathy became actively involved in the youth department, she was a member of the youth choir, the Youth usher board, Sunday school and a great example for other youths as she exemplified her love for Christ during her time at St. Timothy Christian Center.

Katherleen was full of life and known for her infections and beautiful smile. She loved all kinds of music and enjoyed pulling pranks and having fun with her siblings and friends. Katherleen attended: Encanto Elementary, O’Farrell Middle, Lincoln High and received her high school diploma from Mark Twain High School in 2012. After high school Katherleen attended Concorde Career College and received her credentials as a Dental Assistant. Katherleen worked in Security as she pursued her desires to enlist in the U.S. Navy.

Katherleen Shawntress Newsome quietly departed this life at 22 years old on Saturday, April 1, 2017. She was preceded in death by her late great grandmother Roberta Gibbons, great grandmother Katie Tolbert, and her late uncle Adrian Newsome. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her beloved parents, Broderick and Roberta Hughes of San Diego California, her father:John Newsome Sr. of Chicago, IL, her grandparents Deacon Ernest and Katherleen Tolbert of San Diego California, her grandparents Rose Mack and Thomas Ballard of Indiana and Glenda Hughes of Georgia. Great grandmother Mary Coleman, Aunts Demetress Tolbert of San Diego, California, Felicia Hughes, Pamela Hughes of Georgia; Uncles; Ernest Tolbert of Atlanta, Georgia Lavon Newsome of Indiana, Her two sisters; Glenda Hughes and Jada Hughes, one brother John Newsome all of San Diego California and a host of other relatives and friends who will dearly miss her.