Keenan Jevonnte’ Curtis

January 11th, 1988 – December 4th, 2016

Born January 11, 1988 in San Diego, CA to parents Kenneth C. Curtis Jr. and Katrina Peal-Perry; Keenan J. Curtis made his entrance into this world. Keenan was the oldest of five children; Stracey Cordice, Khalil Cordice, Kiara Cordice, and Ne’Vaeh Perry. Keenan grew to love the Lord at an early age. He had recently rededicated his life to Christ in November, which he was extremely excited about. Keenan attended Knox Elementary, Keller Middle School and graduated from Helix High School. Keenan was a smart young man that excelled in his academics and remained at the top of his class. He was very active in sports. Keenan played basketball, pop warner football for Skyline Tigers, and was the starting running back for his high school team. Keenan was mature beyond the years. As a child he was known for being energetic and very talkative. At the age of one he created his own language that sounded like gibberish, but to him it was English! Keenan was always loving and caring; he had a way with people and getting their attention. At the tender age of fourteen, Keenan met the love of his life Kianna Major at Lemon Grove Street Fair on May 14, 2003. They began dating and attended the senior prom together. Keenan was wedded in Holy matrimony to Kianna on February 14, 2007. Their union produced three children Kamia Curtis, Kiaun Curtis, and Kacee Curtis. Keenan worked at Paragon Systems as an armed security officer at the Social Security Office. Providing the best for his family was his number one priority. Keenan loved spending time with his wife and kids. He enjoyed taking his grandfather Kenneth Curtis Sr. to breakfast and the casino on a regular basis. On Sundays Keenan enjoyed watching football and supporting his favorite team, San Francisco 49ers. Keenan was a faithful husband, great father, loving son, loyal brother and cousin that always made time for his family. He touched many lives he came across. Keenan’s conversations, smile, laughter and hugs will be greatly missed. Keenan is preceded in death by his great-grandmother Addie Peal, St. Louis, MO and grandmother Vellamae L. Curtis, San Diego, CA. Survived by wife Kianna Curtis and children – Kamia Curtis, Kiaun Curtis, and Kacee Curtis all of San Diego, CA; Mother Katrina Peal-Perry (Kevin), Father Kenneth C. Curtis Jr. (Jody), Step-Father David Cordice (Donaji); Grandfather Kenneth C. Curtis Sr., and Grandmother Rose M. Black all of San Diego, CA; siblings – Stracey Cordice (Robert), Khalil Cordice, Kiara Cordice, and Ne’Vaeh Perry all of San Diego, CA.; Andrea Curtis of Miami, FL; aunties – Kim Collins (William), Tammy Peal both of San Diego, CA, and Aquila Bernard (Ronald) of Olympia, WA; uncles – Carlo Black, Demetrius Black and Aaron Raspberry all of San Diego, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.