By Edward Henderson

Women’s History Month this March seems to be injected with an increased energy of action this year. With the social climate calling for women to unite stronger than ever, San Diego resident Jeaneva Rose is riding the wave of feminine energy to create a space for local women to share their stories and build community.

On Monday, February 20th, Rose kicked off the first event in a bi-monthly women’s support group series entitled ‘Ladies of the Universe’ at Harry Griffen Park in La Mesa. Each meeting will have a message of the week and facilitate discussions on issues women can tackle together. The message for Monday’s meeting was ‘feeling beautiful inside and out will bring out the best in your life. Love yourself = Love life’.

Rose, a native of Portland, Oregon and graduate of Helix High School, came up with the idea to start the group in a moment of self-reflection on the tribulations she was going through in her own life.

“I was going through my own problems and issues with anxiety and depression,” said Rose. “As women, we should come together because a lot of us are going through the same thing. I want us to know that we’re not in competition with each other. With social media and everything that’s going on we’re torn down constantly. We need to build each other up. We need to be that strength that society doesn’t show us.”

At the meeting, Rose gave out 10 tips on feeling beautiful:

Wake up every morning with extra devoted time to yourself. Self-care is NOT a luxury, it’s a necessity. Nurture your soul with positive affirmations daily. I am beautiful. I am strong. I am powerful. I have purpose. I am a Queen. Feed your body with healthy foods. Exercise. Practice self-acceptance. If you can’t accept yourself you will never love yourself. Understand and accept yourself for every beautiful thing that makes you, you. Dance to your favorite music when no one is watching. Do/wear/try be who and whatever you love. Don’t ever be afraid to be who you are. Feel beautiful in your own skin. Share your light and beauty with others. Treat yourself. Smile.

In a handout given to attendees, Rose printed this message for all of them to internalize and reflect on until the next meeting:

“True beauty begins in the soul. Understand the layers of your soul and understand life. Begin to unveil the truths of your heart as it will liberate you to true peace. Never believe you are less than what you are. Your worth is in the mind, not from the deceptions and insecurities others feed you. You are beautiful. You are kind. You are brilliant. You are funny. You are sexy. You are gentle. You are a woman. You are everything you need. Believe that and find all you need.”

The next ‘Ladies of the Universe’ meeting will take place at 3pm on Monday, March 13th at Mt Helix Park. The message of the week will be ‘The Power We Possess’.

For more information on Ladies of the Universe and future event dates, e-mail Jeaneva at jeanevarose@gmail.com or follow her on Instagram at jeanevarose.