Lamont Maurice Edmond

LAMONT MAURICE EDMOND, SR. was born on April 17, 1970 in Stockton, CA. to Brenda and Frank Edmond, Jr. He was their youngest son and he maintained a very close relationship with his mother. While growing up, Lamont enjoyed playing football, rapping, popping and basing. He was the family comedian. He joked about everybody and everything. His playful spirit will be greatly missed. Lamont later relocated to Lancaster, CA where he resided with his grandfather, Robert Brooks and graduated from Edison High School.

Lamont began working in the fast-food industry at the age of sixteen. In 1986, Lamont met Tyronette Jackson and they were blessed with four children. He later met Anita Simmons and was blessed with a daughter.

During the early years, he formed a rap group called “Brothas Keepas” with his brother, Frank, other family members and friends. He also wrote lyrics and played video games. At the age of 20, he entered into a battle with Lupus, and his career was placed on hold. However, he continued on with his life. Lamont was a very strong man; he was a fighter not a quitter. Despite the odds, he was determined to live his life full throttle. He devoted his time raising his children, writing lyrics, rapping and coaching Pop Warner Football.

In 1995, Lamont relocated to El Centro, CA, where he met and later Married Edwena Dorsey on November 29, 2011. This union blessed him with three stepchildren. In 1998, the family moved to San Diego. In 2004, he returned to the work field at Subway. He later obtained his security guard certification and began working in the security industry: in 2006, he worked for Heritage Security and in 2009 with ABM. Lamont was a very hard worker, he maintained two jobs simultaneously and founded his own Janitorial Service.

During the early 2000s, Lamont rededicated his life to Christ by joining Words of Life Church under the spiritual guidance of Pastor Cecil Brookins. He was a faithful member, tither and usher. He loved his church, but above all he truly loved the Lord.

Lamont later became a gospel music artist and signed with Vergil Brookins & Raja Records. He spent many hours in his studio, recording, reading the Word and applying it to his gospel lyrics. He developed a close relationship with God. God brought him a mighty long way, and he believed that his life’s testimony could help someone else.

Lamont was preceded in death by his father and stepson, Johnathan Dorsey. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Edwena Edmond; his dearest and loving mother, Brenda Brooks-Fielder (Ronald); three sons, Lamont, Jr., Lex and Glen; four daughters, LaMonda, Sequoia, Sharon and Caren; two brothers, Andre and Frank III (Glenda, his sister-In-law and best friend) all of San Diego, CA; one sister, Alberta of Stockton, CA; 12 grandchildren, Kendall, Landon, Lamont III, Zariah, Mackenzie, Nae-nae, Janiya, Jayla, Prince, King, Jaydon, and one unborn; four nephews, Marcuis, Marquise (Lindsey), Euvil Jr. and Markell; three nieces, Shantel, Jamesha, and Kimani; five great–nephews and two great nieces, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives; church family and friends.

Services were held Friday, April 7, 2017 at New Seasons Church; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Finalarrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.