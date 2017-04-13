The Grio

LeBron James is setting up a new school for at-risk kids, called the “I Promise School.”

James will be setting up the school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and it will open in fall of 2018 for third and fourth graders. By 2022, the school is expected to have the first through eighth grades.

“This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it most — those that could fall through the cracks if we don’t do something,” said James.

The school will be funded by James’ family foundation