Leroy John Taylor

April 19, 1934 – February 27, 2017

LEROY JOHN TAYLOR, affectionately called “John”, was born April 19, 1934 in La Jolla, CA. He was the second of five children born to the union of Sam John Taylor and Geneva Rose Taylor. John attended Balboa Elementary, Memorial Jr. High, graduating from San Diego High School. He accepted Christ at a young age under the leadership of the late Bishop James Blake at Jackson Memorial C.O.O.G.I.C.

In 1953, John enlisted in the United States Army, where he rose to the rank of Platoon Sergeant E7 185 Amor Tank Commander. In 1955, He received his Honorable Discharge. He served an additional eight years in the Army National Guard.

On November 5, 1960, John united in holy matrimony with the lovely Dora Lee Williams. Their union was blessed with two sons, John Anthony Taylor and Michael Raymond Taylor. Dora preceded her husband in death on December 31, 2013 after fifty-two years of marriage.

Following his discharge from the Army, John began working for the City of San Diego. He retired at age fifty-five as an Equipment Operator for the Water Department after thirty-seven years of outstanding service.

In the early 1980s until 2007, Coach Taylor”, as he was affectionately known, was a volunteer baseball and football coach for Hoover, Lincoln and Skyline Pop Warner. His passion overflowed as President of the William J. Oakes Boys & Girls Club Alumni Association. He was one of the founding members and for thirteen years, he petitioned for the City of San Diego to declare The Boys Club, located at 2930 Marcy Avenue, a Historical Site effective September 26, 2013. John’s legacy will forever live on in the William J. Oakes Boys & Girls Club Book entitled “Against The Grain”. He enjoyed fishing on his boat at numerous lakes throughout San Diego and Arizona. He was known as the man with many, many fishing poles.

John was a man of many strengths; strength of will, character and strong opinions with no fear of expressing them. He enjoyed traveling to Florida to watch his grandson, Michael Raymond Taylor, Jr., play football for the Florida Gators as well as watching him play football on television. John also cherished the memory of going to Seattle and helping his son, Michael open his Soul Food restaurant. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his sister, Jean Elizabeth Taylor and nephew, Larry Daniel. On Monday, February 27, 2017, Leroy John “Coach” Taylor was called from earthly labor to eternal rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, John Anthony Taylor, Michael Raymond Taylor (Cathy); two brothers, Theodore and Sammy Taylor; one sister, Lillian Ann Carroll(Rodney); and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many, many friends. Services were held Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church; entombment at Cypress. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.