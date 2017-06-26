LORENZA M. HARMON-LYONS

Lorenza M. Harmon-Lyons April 21, 1932-May 31, 2017

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2017. Lorenza Maude Harmon-Lyons slipped away peacefully while surrounded by family and loved ones.

Lorenza was born to Cebert Lemelle and Margret Gravenberg-Lemelle in Beaumont, Texas on April 21,1932. She accepted Christ at a very young age and worshiped with her family at the Catholic Diocese in Beaumont, Texas. She was a proud graduate of Beaumont Charlton Pollard High School (Class of 1951), where she participated as a majorette.

For fifty years Lorenza had a career as a kind and loving Certified Home Health Aide. Lorenza was very active in her church (Christ the King Catholic church, San Diego, California) and community. She belonged to several organizations including the American Legion Post 310 (1982-2017) as well as the San Diego 8/40 Salon #141 (1987-2017). She enjoyed gardening, playing cards (Bid Whist), going to Casinos, and running the streets with her many friends. She loved listening to music (Bobby Blue Bland) and dancing. She was the first and last one on the dance floor, always the life of the party.

Lorenza married her high school sweetheart John J. Harmon. They were blessed with three beautiful children, daughter, Debra, and sons, Dwight and Demetrius.

She was later swept off her feet by Willie Lyons in 1999. They were wed on June 14, 2003 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

Lorenza was proceeded in death by her parents; John Harmon; siblings, Willie Mae Lemelle, Frank Lemelle, Vincent Lemelle, Mary Parker, Anna Mae Goudeaux, Mary Ellen Lemelle-Mottley; her son Dwight and Mr. Willie Lyons,

She leaves to cherish her memory: Debra Woodard (Aaron), Demetrius Harmon (Judy); grandchildren Treva Robinson (DeAngelo), Andre Harmon (La’Rhonda), Nikkia Lopez, Taniesha Harmon, Andrea Woodard, Aaron Woodard II, Demetrius Harmon II. Also, a host of nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, a multitude of relatives and many many friends.