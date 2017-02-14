Valentine’s Day is that time of the year when love comes alive. For many, February 14 is a time to send your sweetheart a unique and romantic message to let them know how much they mean to you.

For others, this day presents an opportunity to visit the less fortunate or engage in something they have not done for a long time.

Whatever it is and however one approaches the day, many confess facing difficulties in finding the right words or actions to express their feelings to that special person.

Some will say it with flowers while others will bring on the bling.

Others will get creative with customised dates while some will play it low-key with an at-home dinner date. For others, Valentine is an ordinary day.

Interviews by the Nation in Nairobi on Monday revealed peoples’ different tastes and preferences as far as the day is concerned.

Kimathi Street, Moi Avenue and Tom Mboya Street were awash with February 14 merchandise.

Mr Mwangi Macharia, a trader on Moi Avenue, said business had not picked up yet but he was optimistic lovebirds would flood his shop on Tuesday.

“I only sold 50 pieces today (Monday). I expect to hit it big tomorrow (Tuesday) when more Nairobians will be in town specifically for Valentine,” he said.

BUY FLOWERS

Mr Benjamin Obwin, a journalist, said he would ensure those “close to my heart” were very happy.

“I will take my girlfriend to an expensive hotel in the City Centre and give her this beautiful engagement ring. It is a day that will give my relation a new direction,” Mr Obwin said.

The day for 23-year old Penina Nyambura from Ngong will be different as she will buy her parents flowers and clothes. She expects to spend the day with them “since I have no boyfriend”.

“Valentine is about spending time with someone who you cannot go a day without thinking about. It’s about making little things count and so I will be with mum and dad,” she said.

Ms Caroline Kariuki said she would celebrate the day differently by going out with her sister Ivy.

“Later in the day, I will buy ice cream and then close it with pizza and bars of chocolate,” she said.

Ms Jacinta Koki, a mother of two, said that she would take her family out “to spend quality time with them”.

“I will take my family to enjoy pizza. Everywhere you go at the moment, love follows and so this is the perfect time to enjoy our love,” Ms Koki said.