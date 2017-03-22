Lucille Ruth Walker

May 10th, 1932 -2017

Lucille Ruth Walker was born in Marshall, Texas on May 10th, 1932 to the parentage of Hillard Daniels and Willie Ann Morris Daniels. She was the third eldest of eight children. Six preceded her in death. She confessed her Christian faith at an early age and was baptized at the Ebenezer Memorial Baptist Church, Marshall, Texas under the leadership of the late Rev. A.W. Wright, Sr. She met and married Lumel Walker, Sr. on August 3rd, 1957. They spent over 47 years together before his death. One child (twin) Shirley Jean Walker preceded her in death also! Lucille was affectionately known and loved by her community of “Emerald Hills” as Mama Lucy. She was known for her warm sunny smile, gift of gab, and loving heart to her family. In times past she loved to watch TV, chat on the phone, watch the humming birds and look at the flowers from her picture window view. She had a passion for flowers. Letters that she wrote would always have the word “smile” throughout the passages. She made you feel like she was in your presence. Lucille loved her family dearly. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Ruby Nell Ervin (Alvin) Dallas, Texas. Two sons; Lumel Walker Jr., Terry G. Walker, both of San Diego, California. Sister, Louise Daniels, Dallas, Texas, three grandsons, six great grandchildren, one god-daughter, Anita Wiley, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A special loving friend Irene Hogue.