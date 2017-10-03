Sony is rebooting Charlie’s Angels, and Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star in the film, along with Twilight’s Kristen Stewart, reports Deadline.

Elizabeth Banks is set to direct the film, which is a remake of the 1976-1981 television series starring Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith that told the story of three crime-fighting women working at a private detective agency for an unseen Charlie Townsend.

This isn’t the first time the show has made it to the big screen, with a 2000 movie starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu making it big at the box office and spawning a sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003.

The film is scheduled for a June 7, 2019, release date.