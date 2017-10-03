The Grio

A man who was shot in the neck during the deadly Las Vegas shooting on Sunday helped to save 30 people.

Jonathan Smith, 30, had attended the concert with nine other members of his family when the shots rang out and his older brother, Louis Rust, told them all to run.

Smith was focused on getting his nieces out, according to the Washington Post, but he turned back into the crowd after becoming separated. He noticed that several people had been paralyzed by fear and started to push them to move, saying, “Active shooter, let’s go!”

“I got a few people out of there,” he told the Post.

However, while he was trying to get to a group of children, he was struck by a bullet in the neck. The bullet shattered his collarbone, fractured one of his ribs, and bruised one of his lungs. Smith credits a police officer with saving his life after the police officer saw Smith bleeding and staunched the flow of blood before he was lifted to the hospital. For now, doctors have left the bullet in place.

“I might have to live with this bullet for the rest of my life,” Smith said.

While Smith has been heralded as a hero for his actions, he doesn’t see himself that way, either.

“I would want someone to do the same for me,” he said.