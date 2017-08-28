MANUEL BASSOCO

Manuel Bassoco June 9, 1990-August 8, 2017

Manuel Bassoco was born on June 9,1990 at UCSD hospital San Diego, CA. to Angelina Silva and Bernardo Bassoco Vega, Sr. He was the third child of five boys.

Manuel was introduced at a young age to God Almighty learning about JESUS Our Lord and Savior. He attended Apostolic Church in East San Diego with his parents and brothers. He also play at Sunshine Little League with his brothers.

Manuel received his education here in San Diego County. He then went to Crawford High School. In 2006 he met Paris Yarbrough. From this union they had two beautiful girls. Even though Manuel was a young father he loved and cherished his girls.

Manuel was called home by our Lord on August 8, 2017.

Manuel leaves behind a world of loved ones, most notably his beautiful daughters, Alaina and Malai Bassoco; his beloved mother Angelina Silva; father Bernardo Bassoco Vega, Sr.; brothers Alphonso Peraza, Jr., Bernardo Bassoco Vega, Jr., Fernando Bassoco, Jesus R. Silva, and his little brother Jeremiah Silva who all will miss Manuel very much.