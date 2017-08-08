MARGARET BROOKS-MARTIN

Margaret Brooks-Martin May 2,1922-July 20, 2017

Margaret was born May 2, 1922, to Louise Minor and Jim Jackson. She accepted The Lord Jesus Christ at an early age at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Belvue, Mississippi and was also a faithful member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in San Diego, California.

Margaret graduated high school in Vicksburg, Mississippi and was united in holy-matrimony to Philip Brooks who joined the U.S. Navy. They both headed to San Diego, California in 1945 to start a family and traveled to work by utilizing the Coronado Ferry Landing. Margaret Brooks was a military wife during Pearl Harbor and began working at the U.S. Grant Hotel and later started working for Solar Aircraft Company, (a wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc.) where she retired as a turbine welder. She instilled good grades and education into her family so they could become college graduates. Margaret Brooks believed in bringing her family together on several occasions, she believes that a family that prays together…Stays together.

Her entire life was dedicated to serving The Lord and introducing The Lord to others. Margaret Brooks was a soldier for Christ in holding many offices such as the President of the Deaconess and Usher Board for over 50 years, taught Sunday School, Training Union, Mission, Street Ministry, donating to the disabled, Church custodian under Reverend Johnson, a member of the selection committee on voting in Reverend J. Linzie Whitmill to Mt. Zion from Texas, served communion to the sick and shut in, personally fundraised enough money to re-carpet the entire Mt. Zion church, donated a Brooks Family church pew in the honor of the rebuilding of Mt Zion, and contributed to paying-off the mortgage for Mt. Zion in 2016. Margaret Brooks is a true humanitarian.

After the demise of Philip Brooks she later remarried Willie B. Martin. He gave Margaret Brooks-Martin 3 beautiful God daughters, Delores Brown , Linda Timmons, and Darlene McClure that have been a true blessing to her and the entire family.

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, at 11:51 A.M. , The Lord called Margaret Brooks-Martin to come home and rest.

Margaret was preceding in death by her loving Mother, Louise Minor Brooks: father, Jim Jackson; Philip Brooks, beloved sisters Christine, Florence Fifield, Any Mae Jackson, Son, Lee Oscar Brooks, Willie B. Martin, daughter, Charlesetta Brooks Foster, nephews, Jimmie Green, Gilbert Bailey, Nieces, Gwinetta Brooks, Jessie Green, and brother in-law, Lee James Brooks.

Margaret Brooks-Martin is survived by her sister in-law, Stephanie Brooks, son, Ricky Brooks, grandchildren, Fran S. Brooks, Habeebah Brooks, Tasha Brooks, Demetrius Cato, Mignon Brooks, Derriel Brooks, Rashenaii Brooks, and a host of friends and relatives.