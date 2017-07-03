MARK ROSHAWN ADKINS

Mark Roshawn Adkins aka(Watergate) 54 was born February 22, 1963 in San Diego, California to Joseph Adkins and Betty Jean Butler. He was raised on Solola Avenue in the Lincoln Park Community with his grandmother Ruby White(Big Mama). Mark was her gold child. Mark was known best for his dark and handsome good looks and black curly hair., He loved to dance, poplock, sing and perform for crowds of people. Michael Jacksonwas definitely his favorite artist. He is survived by his wife, Collette M, Adkins of nine years; His mother. Betty Jean Butler of Corpus Christy, TX: His children, Tanisha ROss, Maurice Shelley, Cheetahra Adkins and Noah Gonzales: Brothers, Terence Butler and Steven Brewer: Sisters, Regina Butler, Devona Butler and Veronica Fonteno-Mott; He also leaves behind grandchildren, uncle Jimmy White, Aunt Dorothy Johnson, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.