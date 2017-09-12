MARY ELLIOTT

Mary L. Elliott May 4, 1940-August 7, 2017

Mary Elliott was the only child to Fred and Marylou Reynolds in Dalton, Alabama.

Mary was caring, compassionate and very well loved by all who knew her. Mary loved to cook.

She really loved pig feet and pig ears, just to name a few. One her favorite pass times was going to the Casino.Mary leaves behind to mourn her passing and cherish her memories to her two sons, Ernest D. Elliott and Michael R. Elliott both of San Diego, CA, her daughter-in-law Yvonne C. Elliott of San Diego, CA.

Proceeding her in death, her husband Ernest L. Elliott. Mary Loyce Elliott you will be missed but never forgotten!