Mary Louise Bonniey

August 26,1929-March 20,2017

MARY LOUISE BONNIEY, affectionately known as Madea, was born on August 26, 1929 in Jackson, Mississippi. She was the fourth child born to Collin and Ophelia Battle. Madea accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age. She was baptized at the Society Ridge Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi. She attended public schools in the community of Jackson and it is there she met the love of her life, Cleveland Bonniey.

On February 23, 1953, Madea was united in holy matrimony with Cleveland (affectionately known as Papa). Cleveland accepted Madea’s five children as his own and through their union they were blessed with two more children. The family moved from Jackson, Mississippi to San Diego, California in 1956, where Madea worked as a private duty nurse and ran her own tailoring business while Cleveland worked as a carpenter. Cleveland was a loving, hard-working and devoted husband for more than fifty years, until his death in 2004.

Madea retired after many years of working, but her retirement was busier than ever. Her home was open to all and she was loved by many. Madea never met a stranger. She was a mother to the community, not just her children. When a loved one had a need, she was always first to help. Madea’s greatest enjoyment in life was being surrounded by her family and friends. She also loved cooking, having yard sales, gardening and enjoying a cold beer. In her later years, Madea took great pleasure in playing with her great and great-great grandchildren.

On Monday, March 20, 2017, God called Madea home to eternal rest. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland Bonniey and sons Alvin Battle and Cleveland “Bug” Bonniey, Jr. She leaves to celebrate her life six children, Gloria Froyd of Colorado, Betty Penquite of San Diego, Len Earl Coleman of Colorado, Diana Coleman and Brenda Bonniey of San Diego and Paula Coleman of Virginia; sister Lula Mae Austin, twenty grandchildren; thirty-seven great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.