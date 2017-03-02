Mattie S. Branch

Mattie S. Branch

May 28, 1916 – February 19, 2017

Born in the Jim Crow south at a time when very few opportunities were available to African-Americans to realize their full potential, Mattie Sue Watson was determined to live a life that she imagined — by virtue of her determination, her fearlessness, her resilience and her hard work, she did!

Mattie was born in Haynesville, Louisiana. She was the youngest of four children from the union of James Weldon Watson and Janie Portlock. Having lost their Mother at a very young age, she and her three siblings (Ella Mae, James & Coleman) found a loving and nurturing home with her mother’s brother’s family, Coleman and Essie Portlock and their six children. They were accepted wholly as members of the family and throughout her life, she and her cousins considered that they were brothers and sisters. She often spoke of the immense gratitude and love she felt for her Aunt Essie and Uncle Coleman.

Mattie Sue spent her formative years in Lewisville and Stamps, Arkansas, where she received her primary education. She attended high school in Hope, Ark. Before she moved to Oklahoma City, where she graduated from Douglas High school, also the Alma Mater of the author, Ralph Ellison.

She attended Southern University for two years before she left school and moved to San Diego, CA. She arrived in San Diego the first Sunday in September, 1941. The following Sunday she attended church services at Bethel AME and soon became a member. Her intention was to work for one year and then return to college. She never returned to live in the South again. Her first neighbor in San Diego was Anna Rucker and the Rucker family, and thus began a lifelong friendship between the two families, including the marriage of the Rucker’s granddaughter (Cheryl) to Mattie’s son (Charles). She remained a faithful member of the Bethel church community until her death. Over the years, Mattie served on various committees, including: Birthday Club, Courtesy Club and Class Leaders Council. In 2010 she was honored as Class Leader Emeritus by the Bethel Class Leaders Council.

In 1942, Mattie married Llewellyn Ward. From that union, Patricia Ann and Charles were born. That marriage ended in divorce and she subsequently married Sammie Branch, with whom she had one daughter, Deborah. Her second marriage lasted 34 years until his death in 1987.

The first work that she found when she arrived in California was as a live-in domestic. The work was hard and the pay was low. But she was determined to build a life for herself far from the Jim Crow South that she fled. Over the years she saved and wisely invested her money. As did many newly arrived migrants, during the war she worked for periods of time as a riveter at Ryan Aeronautical and Solar Aircraft. She later worked at Earl R. King, an upholstery plant.

Eventually, her talent and commitment as a community organizer and activist were recognized by city leaders. With her wisdom, caring and sharp mind she became a counselor for a newly formed drug abuse program “Stamp out Stumblers” (S.O.S.), the first program of its kind to receive State funding. The last six years of her professional career were spent as Executive Director of the Southeast Community Crisis Center. The community–based organizations and programs that she worked for provided services in Logan Heights in the southeast sector of the city. She also served as a member of the San Diego County Grand Jury as well as other neighborhood and city-wide boards, committees and task forces.

She was also known for her excellent taste in fashion. She was always stylishly attired for special occasions– in garments she often made herself. She had a strong, proud and dignified presence. Throughout her life she was devoted to her family, community and church.

In raising Mattie Sue and her siblings, her aunt and uncle stressed that they should “do good, work hard”. She often said that was the most important lesson taught to her. Those who knew her will surely agree – she held true to her upbringing and spent her life doing honest work and always offering a helping hand.

Her family and friends will always remember many special things about her; her love of God and family, her intellect, her determination, her prayers over family meals, and her longevity…ONE HUNDRED YEARS!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Branch, her brothers, Coleman Watson, James Watson, Earl Portlock, Ural Portlock and Freddie Portlock, her sisters, Ella Mae Tooks, Gervayce Morgan and Charlene Hamilton. She is survived by her children, Patricia Ann Holt, Charles Ward (Cheryl), Deborah Mackey (Khalil) and Andrea Jackson; her sister Dotherea Sullivan, grandchildren, Che Hashim (Franchesca), Kim Holt, Karen Ransom, Heaven Branch and Tyra Gentry; nephews Lawrence Tooks (Antoinette), Lloyd Tooks (Rachel), 12 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. And a host of other family and many friends. Services were held Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church A.M.E.; Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.