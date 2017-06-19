MELBA KING

Melba Jean King December 10, 1946-April 30, 2017

Melba Jean King was born in San Diego California on December 10, 1946. She stole the hearts of all who knew her. Melba often said that she knew she was loved because she could feel and see the love in people’s eyes. Melba accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend Washington at the Greater Trinity Baptist Church. This is where she started working with music and played piano for the Sunday school. One of Melbas favorite songs is There’s a Brighter Side Somewhere . Melba graduated from San Diego High School in 1964 and went on to join the James Cleveland Southern Community Choir. She worked for twenty years in Government social Service Programs before retiring. In her spare time she was directing plays for community based groups. When you heard Melba going home she would always say “Don’t worry about me, just another soldier gone home”. She leaves many to cherish her memory: god daughter Ranieka Stokes, Brothers Ross, Peter and Ronnie King and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Tommie Williams her loving longtime partner of 49 years and a host of close and special friends in San Diego and all over the world. How truly grateful we are to have wonderful family and friends like you here at this home going celebration. May she rest in peace.