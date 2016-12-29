By Keith D. King

It’s still early in the season, but thus far Lincoln High School Men’s and Women’s basketball teams have shown promise. The Men are currently 8-3, and looking to build on last year’s 14-14 record. This year, Coach Harper-Harris brings back a team that includes five seniors. Though still early in the season, Coach Harris is appreciative of the success but knows there is still work to do.

“Right now, I just want to see us grow on the defensive end. We can score with anyone at this point in my opinion. The defensive end is what will separate us from the other teams.”

The Women are currently 7-2 with and are on a five game winning streak. Last year the Lady Hornets were 17-10, and made it to the CIF semifinals. With six seniors returning, the Hornets are looking to build off of their playoff run last year as well.

“Right now, we are preaching defense, sharing the ball, and consistency for all 4 quarters,” said Women’s coach Roderick Cooksey. “If we stick to that we can be pretty good.”

Both teams are looking to continue to build on their early season success. With strong starts to the season, it’ll be interesting to see how this year plays out for them.