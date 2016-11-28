Michelle Shirley

May 20, 1977 – October 31, 2016

Michelle Lee Shirley was born on May 20, 1977 in San Diego, CA to Ronnie Lee Shirley and Debra Gail Washam. She attended school locally at Valencia Park She attended school locally at Valencia Park Elementary, Samuel Gompers Secondary School and Lincoln Preparatory High School. Throughout her lifetime, Michelle excelled in school, graduating with honors and receiving various awards and recognition for her outstanding performance. After graduating high school, Michelle went on to college attending UCSD where she earned a B.S. degree in Political Science. Going even further with her schooling, she moved to Chicago to attend and graduate from the School of Law at Loyola Marymount. Michelle Lee Shirley, a.k.a. “Mickey” was called home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2016 in the state of California at the early age of 39. Michelle is survived by her only child, Harold Cleveland Branch III of Crystal Lake, Illinois. She is also survived by her parents, Ronnie and Debra Shirley; four sisters, Evelyn Williams, Karen Shirley, Stephanie Shirley and Krystal Shirley; two brothers, Ronnie Lee Shirley III and Anthony Theodore Shirley and a host of other extended family members. Services were held Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at New Life Baptist Church; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.