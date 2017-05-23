MOTHER CHRISTORIA PAYTON MOORE

MOTHER CHRISTORIA PAYTON MOORE was born on November 8, 1926 in Bay Springs, Mississippi. She was the second of four children born to the union of the late Ealy Payton and Merlean Moffett Payton. Christoria was affectionately known as “Toe” and “Toe Toe” by her family and friends. She received and completed her education in Bay Springs.

Christoria later united in Holy Matrimony with Mr. Ozelle Moore of the United States Army” on November 28, 1945. He was indeed, “The Love of her life and she was indeed, “His Soul Mate.”

Five years into the marriage, on September 1, 1950, the Lord blessed them with a precious baby boy to add to their union, “Jimmy Lewis Moore.”

In 1953, the family relocated to San Diego, California. Shortly afterwards, Christoria joined the Israelite Church of God In Christ and also received her salvation. She faithfully served under four Pastors during her twenty-five years at Israelite.

Christoria participated in several auxiliaries and capacities; she was a member of the C.O.G.I.C. 2ndJurisdictional Women’s Examination Board / under the Leadership of Bishop George Dallas McKinney Sr., Church Trustee Board Member, Youth Church Leader, President of the Usher Board, Worked in the Church Mission Street Outreach Ministry throughout the City of San Diego and she had a Counseling License. She also received her License to Evangelize. During her tenure at Israelite C.O.G.I.C. she became a Mother of the Church and took her rightful seat on the Mother’s Board.

In 1970, Mother Moore supported her husband with the vision given to him to pastor a church. In February of 1972, at the home residence, Pastor Moore organized the church with the name, “Helping Hands Church of God In Christ.” Mother Moore became the first member and stood firmly by her husband’s side. There were six other’s that were also excited to join the church; Sister Gloria Brunson, her four children and Cercy Moore. A total of seven members and that is the Lord’s number. The agreement was to not have services at the residence but to find a building for God’s people to worship in. The first day of looking for a church, the Lord guided them to a small building on “L” Street. Souls were added to the church in a mighty way, Brother and Sister Allen, Sister Wylie Cunningham, Sister Annie Huffman and Sister Violet Moore. These twelve members were the founding members of Helping Hands. Praise God! The church needed more room and in 1981, the Lord blessed Elder Moore, Mother Moore and saints of God to purchase and move into Helping Hands COGIC at 6493 Imperial Avenue. As the church grew, many wonders, miracles and signs followed. Preachers and Missionaries were ordained under the ministry. You could hear the spirit filled services, Holy Ghost singing by the saints and preaching of the gospel by the woman and man of God. One of the Helping Hands’ church motto was, “To whom much is given, much is required”, and many souls have been saved, many evangelists and preachers have accepted their calling, through the ministry at Helping Hands Church. Mother Moore continued to do the work of the Lord, even after Pastor Moore, her Loving companion was called home to glory in 1996. She was a member of Helping Hands for thirty-eight years and served in many of the positions previously held at Israelite C.O.G.I.C. Mother Moore was a loving and devoted wife of fifty years.

Mother Moore and Elder Moore were lovers of people of all kinds and ages. Their home always had an open door to anyone in need. No sacrifice was too great for them. She was a people person, loved to have family saints, friends and neighbors over and boy or boy, could she cook! She was a baker in her own right, especially those Fried Pies. Mother Moore loved sharing with others. She would call people up and have them come and pick up a plate. She loved her neighbors. She would have conversations with them but would never forget to mention “Jesus”.

Not only did she work diligently in the church, she also had a career outside the home as a Domestic Engineer to help support her family. While working for the Tripp Family, she became family to them and they became family to her. She had worked and loved the Tripp Family through three generations. She claimed Robert Tripp Jackson as her son and Taylor Jackson as her granddaughter. Mother Moore retired in 2007.

On November 8, 2017, Mother Moore turned the golden age of “90 Years Old” and the Lord laid it on niece, Veronna Brown’s heart to bless her with a 90th Birthday Celebration. She also received a proclamation from Mayor Falconer, declaring her Birthdate, November 8, as “The Christoria Payton Moore Day”. She was so excited to be Blessed with everyone showing her so much love.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, Our Father in Heaven called His dedicated woman of God home to glory. She leaves to celebrate her memory four loving grandchildren, Cercy Moore, Aubrey “Jo-Jo” Moore, Ayeshah Jones and Comfort Pettis; four great-grandchildren, Mekhi Moore, Aubrey Moore Jr., Kamri Jones and Skylar Mitchell; her sister; Mary Huffman and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, dear friends and the Helping Hand Family who will cherish her memory forever.

Services were held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at St. Luke Church of God and Christ; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.