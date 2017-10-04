Mother Lillie Hempstead

Mother Lillie Hempstead December 8, 1927-September 9, 2017

Mother Hempstead was born in Benton, Arkansas. She was an only child, between Wilma Davis-Robinson and Limie Robinson. Born into the world as Lillie Robinson on the eighth day of December 1927.

Mother Hempstead grew up and married the “Love of Her Life”, Roy O. Hempstead Senior, on April 5, 1946, out of this union was born eight children.

Roy Hempstead and their fourth child, Lloyd Hempstead preceded Lillie Mae in death.

Lillie left seven living children here on earth, Peggy Nelson (Lawrence) of High Point, North Carolina, Roy O. Hempstead Junior, (Karen) of San Diego, CA., Floyd Hempstead of San Diego, CA., Ruby A. Hempstead of San Diego, CA., James E. Hempstead of San Diego, CA., Laura Jean Still (Jimmy) of Thousand Oaks, California. Merrell C. Hempstead of San Diego.

Mother Hempstead wasn’t only “Mother” to her children that were born to her, but also to so many others in her neighborhood, including Simi Valley Second Missionary Baptist Church. She was also Mother of New Bethel Baptist Church in San Diego.

Mother Hempstead did so much in eighty-nine years here on this earth.

Mother Hempstead was on the local P.T.A. at Central Elementary School, San Diego. Mother Hempstead served on the “City Council” for several years. Lillie Hempstead was the first Black Female Equestrian horseback rider in the history of Fordyce, Arkansas.

After the death of Roy Hempstead, Sr., Mother Hempstead worked very hard to raise her last three children. She worked for several years as supervisor of housekeeping at Center City Hospital.

At her home church Mother Hempstead would diligently serve wherever needed. She sang in the church choir. Wow! Could she ever sing!

Lillie Hempstead left behind thirty grandchildren, a host of greatgrandchildren, brother-in-law Jimmy Johnson, family, and friends.

Lillie Hempstead also leaves behind her cherished cousins, Ida Johnson, Rebecca McLamore, Beatrice Bryant, Joyce Robinson, John Addison, her only nephew Wyatt, and Gloria Johnson.