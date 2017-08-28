MRS. REBECCA LOUISE HOPSON

Mrs. Rebecca Louise Hopson May 17, 1945-August 4, 2017

Mrs. Rebecca Louise Hopson was born May 17, 1945, in Meridian Ms. She was the second born of four children to Rebecca & the late Clifton Davis Sr. She was raised in Meridian along with her three siblings: Mary, Clifton Jr. and Alice. She also received her education within the private school system. Rebecca became church involved at an early age.

Rebecca met & married Floyd who later joined the U.S. Navy, he preceded her in death. They moved to

San Diego, CA. and made it their permanent home. To this union three children were born: Tina, Felicia and Shannon.

Rebecca was employed by the City of San Diego School District at Bell Jr., High School as Head Pastry Chef, also an electronic company NCR.

Rebecca was the most devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, relative and friend you could ask for. God designed her that way. She enjoyed cooking, baking, family time and friends. When it came to her cooking skills, her skills had skills.

Rebecca was diagnosed with multiple Sclerosis in 1992. Over the years, her health began to decline, but not her heart and spirit.

Rebecca passed away peacefully at Point Loma Convalescent August 4, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd l. Hopson; father, Clifton Davis Sr.; brother, Clifton Davis Jr.; sister, Alice F. Moore.

Memories will linger forever in the hearts of: her children: Tina Hopson– Glover (William Glover Jr.) of San Diego, CA, Felicia Hopson-Harrison (William Harrison) of Elko, NV. and Shannon Hopson Sr. San Diego, CA; her grandchildren: William Glover III, Dominique Hopson, Felip Hopson, Ashleigh Hopson, JazmineHopson, Modesti Glover, Shamika Hopson, Shanika Hopson, Shannon Hopson Jr. Taiazhalai Hopson, Shane Hopson and Shay Hopson; 25 great grandchildren (2 preceded her in death) sister, Mary Burnside (John) of Las Vegas, NV; god sons, Damion Smith and Rodney Pope Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

We will love her always and miss her forever

Services were held Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel; interment at Mira Mar National Cemetery.