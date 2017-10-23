NATHANIEL CURTIS SR

Nathaniel Curtis Sr June 15, 1937-September 21, 2017

Nathaniel Curtis was born June 15, 1937 in Earle Arkansas. He was the first child from the union of Jozell MacArthur Curtis and Queen Ester Jones.

He traveled to Milwaukee Wisconsin where he was self-employed at Just Right Janitorial Service. He met Loretta Juniel and married her on November 12, 1955. The couple was blessed with three beautiful children, Victoria Lynn, Nathaniel Jr, and Gary Dewayne.

In June 1971 Nathaniel and Loretta decided to move their family to a warmer climate in San Diego, California. Soon after moving to San Diego they began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witness and in June 1973, they were baptized.

Nathaniel was a custodian at the Grossmont School District in San Diego for about 15 years, then retiring to become self-employed handyman washer/dryer repair for another 15 years.

After 54 years of marriage Loretta passed away on April 9, 2009.

Nathaniel remarried Genevieve Allen.