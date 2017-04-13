Nathaniel Hines Sr.

Nathaniel Hines Sr. was born on August 4, 1932 in Florence, South Carolina to Albert Brownie Hines Sr. and Hattie Woodberry Alison who preceded him in death. Hines graduated from Historic Wilson High School and went on to study music at a local college. He was also, employed by Florence County as a bus driver. In 1956, Hines and his famliy moved to San Diego, California where he began his career with the City of San Diego for 32 year. During his life Hines enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball, playing musi and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Hines loved life and taking long walks often from Chula Vista to San Diego. Hines accepted Christ at an early age. He became a deacon at The Star Of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Chula Vista. Hines dedicated his life to being a student of the bible. He played the piano for several churches throughout the San Diego Area. On Wednesday, March 22, 2017 God called Hines home in San Diego, CA Memory of Hines will be cherished by his loving wife, Annette Hines; son Nathaniel Hines Jr.(Lisa); two daughters; Dedrie(Luke) Rippie and Madeline Hines. Step-children: Sheila(Oscar) Smith and Sheldon(Nadine) Powell; Seventeen grandchildren, Twenty-five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; surviving siblings, sister Juanita Hines and brother James Hines Sr. and David Hines, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.