Nicole Quintero July 30, 1975-August 4, 2017 Nicole Quintero is survived by her father, Carlos Chavez Sr., her siblings, Melissa Raines and Brian Raines and Carlos Chavez and Olga Chavez, and her three children, Christina, Brianna, and Christian Quintero, along with her only grandchild, Adrianna Henry, and her Aunt Tami and an endless list of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Nicole will be missed by all of us who had a privilege to know her. You may be gone but you will not be forgotten. you will be loved and always remembered by those left behind. We love you to the moon and back.