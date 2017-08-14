By Francis Okoye

Maiduguri — The United Nations yesterday said it has resolved to continue its humanitarian assistance to displaced persons and victims of insurgency in Borno and Nigeria’s Northest region despited Friday’s military invasion of its headquarters at Pompomari Bye-pass in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

It added that this resolution was as a result of series of meetings held with the military authorities and Borno state government after the unfortunate incident, saying that the military has shown regrets over the incident and promised never to allow a repeat of such.

The United Nations deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Peter Lundberg disclosed this at a joint press conference with the Borno state governor , Kashim Shettima at the headquarters of its office in Maiduguri.

He said , ” following the invasion of the military on the premises of the agency in Maiduguri, we have been talking with the Nigerian authorities who have assured our agency (UN) and indeed all international bodies operating in the northeast that, all issues regarding their activities shall henceforth be respected as such, hence we resolved to continue with operations in the northeast despite the incidence.

“I’m not here to elaborate on the incident , as his Excellency has already done this . I and the humanitarian coordinator , Mr. Edward Kallon, have been working with the government of Nigeria , our host , to resolve the issue.

” I am very pleased to report that our relationship of collaboration and trust is intact, and at this stage , we are focused on the work ahead to ensure that the millions of vulnerable people in the Northeast are supported with life-saving humanitarian aid.

“Again I reiterate we here in support of the government of Nigeria.”