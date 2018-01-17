By Njideka Agbo ~ AllAfrica.com

Africa’s first bobsled team and Nigerian representatives have been honored in a new video by Beats by Dr. Dre. This short video is the latest release of the”Above The Noise” campaign. The short video shows and inspiring footage of the three, Akuoma Omeoga, Ngozi Onwumere and Seun Adigun, training while an inspiring speech on the determination and drive to succeed is played in the background.

The “Above The Noise” campaign recognises talents who have ridden to high heights against all odds. The video is also the campaign track for G-Eazy and Zoe Nash’s “The Beautiful & Damned”.