By Faith Nyamai

The ban on plastic bags takes effect Monday even as governors on Sunday supported the directive, saying it will yield a clean environment.

The Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok in a statement to newsrooms said the county bosses will work with the Ministry of Environment to enforce the ban in devolved units.

“The council supports the ban and will work with the national government and other stakeholders to ensure that the ban comes into effect,” said Mr Nanok.

The council pledged to work with the government in creating awareness on the ban and on environmentally friendly alternatives.

ALTERNATIVES

The council urged Kenyans to use alternative bags such as the Manila paper, canvas, jute and biodegradable plastics.

Mr Nanok said that plastics have adverse effects on the environment. “Apart from taking a century to degrade, plastic bags inhibit absorption of soil nutrients and further lead to suffocation and indigestion in both land and aquatic life,” he said.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu announced the ban on the use, manufacture and importation of plastic bags on February 28 this year.

By Sunday, many Kenyans were still using the paper bags to carry goods.

CIVIC EDUCATION

A spot check by Nation established that major supermarkets such as Tuskys, Naivas, Eastmatt, Best Lady shops and retail shops in Nairobi were still packaging shopping for their customers in plastic bags. Most of the citizens who were interviewed blamed the government for failing to engage the public on civic education and failing to provide the alternative biodegradable bags soon after the ban was gazetted.