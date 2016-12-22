By Edward Henderson

For many soldiers, wars extend beyond the field of battle. The mind becomes a barricade of suicidal thoughts, sensitivity to loud noises and issues assimilating into civilian life. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is the label that has been given to this phenomenon, but not many solutions have been presented to alleviate it. However, new studies are showing that music therapy can be a tool that helps activate and heal parts of the brain that cause the disorder. San Diego native and member of soul group ‘The 5th Dimension’ Floyd Smith is investing his efforts to create a research, treatment, and performance facility to serve veterans who’ve fought for us.

Smith’s nonprofit organization Music Therapy for Veterans has set a goal to raise $600,000 to fund the research facility that will host licensed therapists to treat vets along with a recording studio to create music that will be used in the sound healing process.

“Music comes from a very spiritual place,” said Smith. “Our tagline says changing lives one note at a time. Music was the first form of medicine so it’s our way of saying here’s the gift of music. When I perform with 5th Dimension, I watch people be affected by the music we play. They get into this place that’s priceless. That’s the gift I want to give our vets.”

Smith’s passion for serving veterans came during a visit to a veteran’s hospital with The 5th Dimension. The group was scheduled to spend time with vets and perform for them as well. The conditions of the facility and the treatment the patients were receiving did not sit well with him. The experience made Smith think about his stepfather’s experience with PTSD and how he could get involved to make things better.

“My stepfather was emotionally unstable, always angry, had nightmares, and when loud noises happened he would clinch his fist. I’ve noticed some people care more about animals than they do homeless veterans with PTSD.”

During a trip to a music therapy conference, Smith discovered a lot of work was being done in the field to treat PTSD. His history with music and connection to the San Diego community sparked the idea to get involved in bringing this kind of work to our city. He partnered with Dr. Barbra Royer, a physician specializing in music therapy research to handle the clinical side of the research while he would handle the music and fundraising side of the effort.

Smith will host a New Year’s Eve party coming on December 31st at the 4 Points by Sheridan Hotel (8110 Areo Dr.). A portion of the proceeds will go towards the funding of the building.

“The vets have given up a lot and I don’t think they’re getting anywhere near what they deserve. It’s all of our responsibility to give back what we can.”

Visit musictherapyforveterans.org to donate and learn more about how music therapy and this proposed facility can help serve our vets.