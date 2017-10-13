By Keith D. King

Former Lincoln High star Norman Powell was signed to a 4-year 42 million dollar contract extension this past week by the Toronto Raptors. Powell, entering his 3rd season, was drafted 46th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft and saw his numbers increase across the board from his 1st to his 2nd season including 11.7 points per game in the playoffs this past season.

“It’s what I’ve worked for,” said Powell. “It’s what I’ve fought for my first two years … I’ve worked, I’ve pushed myself in a totally different way this offseason. I’m preparing myself for a full 82-game season, for increased minutes, taking care of my body, just training and trying to improve. So I’m ready for it. I’m excited to get the season started.

Powell started at Lincoln High, helping lead the Hornets to two consecutive CIF section 2A Championships and a State title. During his time in the NBA, Powell has remained dedicated to bringing change to his community. The Increase the Peace, Stop the Violence Blacktop Classic is an event his strongly believes in and supports.

“I think this is one of the best events in San Diego, period. It’s always positive. I have always felt an obligation to my community, even when I was at Lincoln. I used to speak to kids about stopping gang violence. I always told myself that I wanted to give back to my community, and never forget where I came from.”

Heading into the year the Toronto Raptors are ranked as a top three team in the Eastern Conference. A lot will be asked of Powell as arguably the team’s best two-way player.