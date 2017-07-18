The officer who killed Justine Damond on Saturday night has been identified as Somali-American Mohamed Noor, who had only two years of experience on the force, according to the Star Tribune.

Neither police officer had a body camera turned on, and the squad car camera was not recording when Noor and his partner responded to Damond’s 911 call in which she reported a disturbance behind her home. Damond was still in her pajamas as she stood on the driver’s side of the car talking with Noor’s partner when Noor reached over from the passenger’s side and shot Damond multiple times through the door.

On Tuesday, Don Damond, her fiancé, said that police have not provided an adequate explanation for his partner’s death. He referred to the shooting as a “homicide” and said that her family was “desperate for information” about the shooting.

“It was Justine that called 911 on Saturday evening reporting what she believed was an active sexual assault occurring nearby,” he told media outside his home. “Sadly, my family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived. We have lost the dearest of people and we are desperate for information.”