PAUL MARTIN, SR. ReAuna Johnson Jun 19, 2017 California Cremation and Burial Chapel Paul Edwin Martin Sr. February 1, 1927- May 13, 2017 Paul Edwin Martin Sr. was born on February 1, 1927 in Dallas, TX to the late William and Rosetta(WEbb) Martin, Sr. Through this union, they were blessed with four children: Rosemary, William, Jr.(Bill), Paul , and Virgie. At the age of 7, the family left Dallas in 1934 driving to California. Growing up in San Diego during the summer meant sports, hiking, fishing and swimming so much off the pier in the San Diego Bay their trunks never dried. In Junior High School, he took classes in Mechanical Drawing which led into High School at the age of 16. He took some courses at San Diego City College in drafting which ultimately lead to one of his careers, Carpentry. The family was not SDA when they came to California but they attended Beacon Light SDA Church the whole family was baptized in 1935 through Elder Black. There was a desire to build another church. A lot was found on the corner of 31st and Franklin where 31st SDA was built in 1948. After the church was built, Paul helped in building a bathroom upstairs. As a young man, Paul pursued music and toured with a jazz band; later a career in carpentry to perfect his skills and achieve the title "Master Carpenter". He was able to be a blessing to many by building homes for his brother, sisters and other family members. He was also bilingual, fluent in Spanish which helped build his clientele. Paul met Jean Francis Briggs in Oklahoma while on tour. They were married and moved back to California in 1952. Through this union, they were blessed with a son, Paul(Sonny) Jr. and daughter, Karen. After the disillusion of the marriage, he remained in San Diego and was very dedicated to his family and cared for his ex-wife after she sustained a medical injury until her passing in 1989. Paul knew who his Savior was and raised his children to believe the same. He made sure they attended church and put his daughter in Adventist Christian education. He lived a life by sharing and showing love, full of generosity towards others. Before his passing he reaffirmed his trust that God would save him. To his family, his children called him "Daddy", his gran and great grandchildren called him "Papa". Paul was called to rest on May 13, 2017. He is survived by his children, Paul Edwin Martin Jr. and Karen Elizabeth(Martin) Villa. A sister, Virgie Lucille Wooten & sister-in-law, Ernestine Martin; eight grandchildren:Jennifer Marie Martin, Michael Jermaine Shaw, LaTonya Monique Anderson, Victor Eugene Anderson, Jr., Iris Yolanda Henderson, Jessica Lynn Martin, Paul Edwin Martin III, and David Joseph Villa; seven great grandchildren: Freddie Johnson V, Jaydia Nore-LaShar Minor, Assane Thompson Martin, Nailah Assata-Rose Martin, Koryn Marie Gaines, Nathan Allan Henderson and Janeya Marie Martin; one great-great grandchild Maelani Adenye-Rose Miller. A host of nieces and nephews.