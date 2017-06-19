PAUL MARTIN, SR.

Paul Edwin Martin Sr. February 1, 1927- May 13, 2017

Paul Edwin Martin Sr. was born on February 1, 1927 in Dallas, TX to the late William and Rosetta(WEbb) Martin, Sr. Through this union, they were blessed with four children: Rosemary, William, Jr.(Bill), Paul , and Virgie. At the age of 7, the family left Dallas in 1934

driving to California. Growing up in San Diego during the summer meant sports, hiking, fishing and swimming so much off the pier in the San Diego Bay their trunks never dried. In Junior High School, he took classes in Mechanical Drawing which led into High School at the age of 16. He took some courses at San Diego City College in drafting which ultimately lead to one of his careers, Carpentry.

The family was not SDA when they came to California but they attended Beacon Light SDA Church the whole family was baptized in 1935 through Elder Black. There was a desire to build another church. A lot was found on the corner of 31st and Franklin where 31st SDA was built in 1948. After the church was built, Paul helped in building a bathroom upstairs.

As a young man, Paul pursued music and toured with a jazz band; later a career in carpentry to perfect his skills and achieve the title “Master Carpenter”. He was able to be a blessing to many by building homes for his brother, sisters and other family members. He was also bilingual, fluent in Spanish which helped build his clientele.